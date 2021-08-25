Overview

Dr. Khaled Tawansy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.



Dr. Tawansy works at Azadeh Khatibi, M.D. in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.