Dr. Khaled Tawansy, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (54)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Khaled Tawansy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.

Dr. Tawansy works at Azadeh Khatibi, M.D. in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Retina Institute
    7447 N Figueroa St Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 515-3500
  2. 2
    Quest Diagnostics
    6000 Physicians Blvd Ste 200-210, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 327-4499

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Macular Edema
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Diabetic Retinopathy
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cyclocryotherapy Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 25, 2021
    I had to have an emergency surgery on my left eye and Dr Tawansy was able to get me into the facility at a great time quick. I appreciate it so much. The staff and the nurses were very nice of course, couldn't have asked for a better experience. Thank you again.
    About Dr. Khaled Tawansy, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1902916711
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Ford Hospital
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khaled Tawansy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tawansy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tawansy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tawansy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tawansy has seen patients for Macular Edema, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Diabetic Retinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tawansy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Tawansy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tawansy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tawansy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tawansy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

