Dr. Khaled Tawansy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tawansy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khaled Tawansy, MD
Overview
Dr. Khaled Tawansy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.
Dr. Tawansy works at
Locations
-
1
Childrens Retina Institute7447 N Figueroa St Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90041 Directions (888) 515-3500
-
2
Quest Diagnostics6000 Physicians Blvd Ste 200-210, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 327-4499
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tawansy?
I had to have an emergency surgery on my left eye and Dr Tawansy was able to get me into the facility at a great time quick. I appreciate it so much. The staff and the nurses were very nice of course, couldn't have asked for a better experience. Thank you again.
About Dr. Khaled Tawansy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1902916711
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tawansy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tawansy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tawansy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tawansy works at
Dr. Tawansy has seen patients for Macular Edema, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Diabetic Retinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tawansy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tawansy speaks Arabic.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Tawansy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tawansy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tawansy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tawansy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.