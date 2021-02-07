Overview

Dr. Khaled Shukairy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Burton, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center.



Dr. Shukairy works at Genesee Ent Associates PC in Burton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Nosebleed and Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.