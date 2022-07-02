Dr. Khaled Shahrour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahrour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khaled Shahrour, MD
Overview
Dr. Khaled Shahrour, MD is an Urology Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Zephyrhills and HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.

Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at East Pasco7050 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills, FL 33541 Directions (813) 779-1209
-
2
AdventHealth Medical Group Surgical Specialists at Wesley Chapel2590 Healing Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543 Directions (813) 782-5801
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Zephyrhills
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is an exceptional Surgeon. I can’t say enough about him. He gave me a second chance to live.
About Dr. Khaled Shahrour, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1063643039
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- University of Montreal, Quebec
- McGill U, Fac Med
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahrour has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahrour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahrour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shahrour has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahrour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shahrour speaks Arabic.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahrour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahrour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahrour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahrour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.