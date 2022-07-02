Overview

Dr. Khaled Shahrour, MD is an Urology Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Zephyrhills and HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.



Dr. Shahrour works at AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at East Pasco in Zephyrhills, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.