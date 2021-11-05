Dr. Khaled Krisht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krisht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khaled Krisht, MD
Overview
Dr. Khaled Krisht, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sherwood, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and CHI St. Vincent North.
Dr. Krisht works at
Locations
-
1
CHI St. Vincent Arkansas Neuroscience Institute6020 Warden Rd Ste 100, Sherwood, AR 72120 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krisht?
I count my blessings for the fact that the neurosurgeon who appeared before a disoriented, confused and helpless version of me in a St. Vincent North hospital ER exam room 3 months ago was Dr. Krisht. He had “good news and bad news.” The bad news was an aneurysm they’d found on my brain; the good news was it hadn’t ruptured yet. “Yet”…he’d said. If it had then 25% chance I’d be dead right now. An ambulance didn’t bring me there for warning symptoms; there aren’t any. It was because of an astronomical blood sugar level giving me a new diagnosis of Diabetes 2, sudden episodes of being unable to speak for several minutes, maybe seizures. But at my pre op appt 1 month later he explained the details, location, prognosis, and his recommendations, answering all questions thrown his way. “Tapered, with a blister.” Words can’t express my gratitude & respect for his courtesy, competence, & intelligence. He miraculously saved my LIFE!!!
About Dr. Khaled Krisht, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, French
- Male
- 1689822314
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Hospital
- U A M S Medical Center
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- CHI St. Vincent North
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krisht has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Krisht using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Krisht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krisht works at
Dr. Krisht has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krisht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krisht speaks French.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Krisht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krisht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krisht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krisht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.