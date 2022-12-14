Dr. Khaled Kebaish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kebaish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khaled Kebaish, MD
Overview
Dr. Khaled Kebaish, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.
Dr. Kebaish works at
Locations
-
1
orthopaedics601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-3376Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (443) 997-2663
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kebaish?
Dr. Kebaish is the best! He has extensive experience in correcting other practitioners mistakes. He is very knowledgeable and skilled, as well as empathetic and compassionate. Terrific bedside manner. Answered all my questions and explained all the treatment alternatives to me, including the benefits as well as the risks. Recommend him highly!
About Dr. Khaled Kebaish, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- 1487618302
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kebaish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kebaish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kebaish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kebaish works at
Dr. Kebaish has seen patients for Spine Fracture Treatment, Scoliosis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kebaish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kebaish speaks French.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Kebaish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kebaish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kebaish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kebaish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.