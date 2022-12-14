Overview

Dr. Khaled Kebaish, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.



Dr. Kebaish works at Johns Hopkins Medicine - Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fracture Treatment, Scoliosis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.