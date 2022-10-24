See All Neurologists in Jacksonville, NC
Dr. Khaled Jreisat, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Khaled Jreisat, MD

Neurology
3 (36)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Khaled Jreisat, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They completed their fellowship with Bowman Gray

Dr. Jreisat works at Mid Atlantic Neurology and Sleep Medicine in Jacksonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mid Atlantic Neurology & Sleep Medicine P.A.
    34 Office Park Dr Ste 100, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 353-3624

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CarolinaEast Medical Center
  • Onslow Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Epilepsy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Epilepsy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Apnea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Apnea
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Generalized-Onset Seizures Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jreisat?

    Oct 24, 2022
    I've been with Dr. Jriesat for about 4-5 years. I suffer from my migraine and Dr. Jriesat and his staff is awesome. Highly recommend!!
    Tracy Dobson — Oct 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Khaled Jreisat, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Khaled Jreisat, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jreisat to family and friends

    Dr. Jreisat's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jreisat

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Khaled Jreisat, MD.

    About Dr. Khaled Jreisat, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396843132
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bowman Gray
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Moses Cone Hospital University Nc
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bowman Gray School of Medicine
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Pecs Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khaled Jreisat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jreisat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jreisat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jreisat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jreisat works at Mid Atlantic Neurology and Sleep Medicine in Jacksonville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Jreisat’s profile.

    Dr. Jreisat has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jreisat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Jreisat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jreisat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jreisat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jreisat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Khaled Jreisat, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.