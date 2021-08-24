See All Neurologists in Lafayette, IN
Dr. Khaled Hammoud, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Khaled Hammoud, MD

Neurology
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Khaled Hammoud, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from Damascus University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport, Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital, Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital and Logansport Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hammoud works at Lafayette Neurology in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Nerve Conduction Studies and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lafayette Neurology
    975 Mezzanine Dr, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 446-5220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport
  • Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 
  • Franciscan Health Rensselaer
  • Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
  • Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital
  • Logansport Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Tumors Chevron Icon
Cephalic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Coma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Coma
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Myopathy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myopathy
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Encore
    • Humana
    • MDwise
    • Medicaid
    • PHCS
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hammoud?

    Aug 24, 2021
    we have seen this dr when he was coming to rensselaer in i called his office and the receptionist said we never seen him
    larry and mary cox — Aug 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Khaled Hammoud, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Khaled Hammoud, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hammoud to family and friends

    Dr. Hammoud's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hammoud

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Khaled Hammoud, MD.

    About Dr. Khaled Hammoud, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982806402
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The University of Chicago Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
    Residency
    Internship
    • Sinai Grace Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Damascus University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khaled Hammoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hammoud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hammoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hammoud works at Lafayette Neurology in Lafayette, IN. View the full address on Dr. Hammoud’s profile.

    Dr. Hammoud has seen patients for Migraine, Nerve Conduction Studies and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammoud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammoud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammoud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Khaled Hammoud, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.