Dr. Khaled Hafez, MB BCH

Urology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Khaled Hafez, MB BCH is an Urology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. 

Dr. Hafez works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Bladder Cancer and Kidney and Ureter Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michigan Medicine
    1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 (734) 936-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Kidney Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Khaled Hafez, MB BCH

    • Urology
    • English
    1144311564
    • 1144311564
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khaled Hafez, MB BCH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hafez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hafez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hafez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hafez has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Bladder Cancer and Kidney and Ureter Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hafez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hafez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hafez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hafez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hafez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

