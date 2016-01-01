Overview

Dr. Khaled Fareed, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Huntington Beach Hospital and Valleywise Health Medical Center.



Dr. Fareed works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.