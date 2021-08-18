Overview

Dr. Khaled Albasha, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Albasha works at Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Tempe, AZ and Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.