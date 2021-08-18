Dr. Khaled Albasha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albasha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khaled Albasha, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital9130 E Elliot Rd, Mesa, AZ 85212 Directions (480) 410-4500
Gilbert Cardiology-tempe2501 E Southern Ave Ste 16, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (480) 993-2199Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Gilbert Cardiology3505 S Mercy Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 786-9100
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Albasha is wonderful. He explains everything thoroughly and never makes my appointments feel rushed. His staff is always friendly and his office is run very well.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Arizona Heart Inst
- Mercy Hospital & Medical Center
- University Of Damascus
Dr. Albasha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albasha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albasha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albasha has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albasha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Albasha speaks Arabic.
195 patients have reviewed Dr. Albasha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albasha.
