Dr. Khaled Abdul-Nour, MD
Overview
Dr. Khaled Abdul-Nour, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Locations
Henry Ford Hospital Campus2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
on time , explained plan , ordered new meds ,listened to questions .
About Dr. Khaled Abdul-Nour, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1184792608
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdul-Nour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdul-Nour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdul-Nour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdul-Nour has seen patients for Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdul-Nour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdul-Nour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdul-Nour.
