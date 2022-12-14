Overview

Dr. Khaled Abdul-Nour, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Abdul-Nour works at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.