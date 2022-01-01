See All General Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Khaled Abdelhady, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Khaled Abdelhady, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago and University Of Illinois Hospital.

Dr. Abdelhady works at COOKIL-JOHN H STROGER JR HOSP OF in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stroger Hospital Ffs
    1901 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 864-6000
  2. 2
    UIC Cardiothoracic Surgery
    840 S Wood St Ste 417, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 674-4942
  3. 3
    Ui Health Wound Care
    1801 W Taylor St Ste 3F, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 355-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
  • University Of Illinois Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Khaled Abdelhady, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1811173156
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    • The National Heart Institue
    Internship
    • Cairo University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khaled Abdelhady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdelhady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abdelhady has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abdelhady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdelhady works at COOKIL-JOHN H STROGER JR HOSP OF in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Abdelhady’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdelhady. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdelhady.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdelhady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdelhady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

