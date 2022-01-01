Overview

Dr. Khaled Abdelhady, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago and University Of Illinois Hospital.



Dr. Abdelhady works at COOKIL-JOHN H STROGER JR HOSP OF in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.