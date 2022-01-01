Dr. Khaled Abdelhady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdelhady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khaled Abdelhady, MD
Overview
Dr. Khaled Abdelhady, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago and University Of Illinois Hospital.
Dr. Abdelhady works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stroger Hospital Ffs1901 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 864-6000
-
2
UIC Cardiothoracic Surgery840 S Wood St Ste 417, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 674-4942
-
3
Ui Health Wound Care1801 W Taylor St Ste 3F, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 355-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
- University Of Illinois Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abdelhady?
Dr. Abdelhady preformed cardiac bypass surgery on me November 15, 2021. He was very thorough in explaining everything he was going to do and took very good care of me. Top notch surgeon with great bedside manner as well.
About Dr. Khaled Abdelhady, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1811173156
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- The National Heart Institue
- Cairo University School of Medicine
- University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdelhady has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdelhady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdelhady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdelhady works at
Dr. Abdelhady speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdelhady. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdelhady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdelhady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdelhady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.