Overview

Dr. Khaldoun Soudan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Avoyelles Hospital, Bunkie General Hospital, Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital and Trinity Medical.



Dr. Soudan works at Cenla Kidney Specialists in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Acute Kidney Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.