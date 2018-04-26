Dr. Zaki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khaja Zaki, MD
Overview
Dr. Khaja Zaki, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.
Dr. Zaki works at
Locations
Bayonet Point Hudson Cardiology Associates14100 Fivay Rd Ste 160, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 862-1080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a pt of Dr. Zaki for 20 yrs. He is an amazing compassionate doctor. He goes above and beyond to help his patients.
About Dr. Khaja Zaki, MD
- Cardiology
- English, German, Hindi and Spanish
- 1750372660
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hospital - Evanston
- Louis A Weiss Memorial Hospital
- Gandhi Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaki works at
Dr. Zaki has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zaki speaks German, Hindi and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.