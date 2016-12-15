Dr. Khai Do, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Do is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khai Do, MD
Dr. Khai Do, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Montclair, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Do works at
Locations
Khai DO MD Inc.9880 Central Ave, Montclair, CA 91763 Directions (714) 893-1222
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Khai Do is an experienced and very knowledgeable Physician. He is caring, professional, and never has misdiagnose any of my illnesses. He is truly genuine and cares deeply for the well being of patients. Great staff and great service. Keep up the great work!
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, French and Vietnamese
- 1396939526
- VA Long Beach
- Medical Center of Louisiana-New Orleans
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. Do has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Do accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Do has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Do works at
Dr. Do speaks French and Vietnamese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Do. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Do.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Do, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Do appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.