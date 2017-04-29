Dr. Shamseddine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khadijah Shamseddine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khadijah Shamseddine, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Mark X Norleans MD Phd PA9730 COMMERCE CENTER CT, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 590-9190
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor that provides the best care around!
About Dr. Khadijah Shamseddine, MD
- Neurology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1417247792
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shamseddine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shamseddine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shamseddine has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shamseddine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamseddine. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamseddine.
