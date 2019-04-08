Overview

Dr. Khadija Najid, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer.



Dr. Najid works at Osborn Family Health Center in Camden, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.