Dr. Khadija Najid, MD
Overview
Dr. Khadija Najid, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer.
Locations
Osborn Family Health Center1601 Haddon Ave, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions (856) 757-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Elmer
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is amazing, caring and proactive
About Dr. Khadija Najid, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic
- 1164715959
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Najid speaks Arabic.
