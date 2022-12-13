See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Dr. Khadija Khan, MD

Pediatric Psychiatry
3 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Khadija Khan, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They graduated from Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Khan works at Oak Brook Behavioral Health in Oakbrook Terrace, IL with other offices in Villa Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Brook Behavioral Health
    18W100 22nd St Ste 130, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 424-9204
  2. 2
    Oak Brook Behavioral Health
    2803 Butterfield Rd Ste 200, Villa Park, IL 60181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 13, 2022
    My eldest has been seeing Dr. Khan for over ten years, and two of my other children see her as well. I know that she is extremely dedicated to her patients. She is no-nonsense, but that's because she generally knows what she's talking about. At the same time, she listens to our concerns and talks to my kids directly. She gives us options of medications and explains why she would prescribe each one. The office is a little old-school. For example, they just started electronic billing, the doctors won't fill pharmacy-initiated refills, and they are still doing telehealth for psychiatrist appointments because of covid. Still, Dr. Khan had treated my kids thoughtfully and considered their individual needs. She understands our family history but does not rely on that to jump to conclusions. She may not be for everyone, but I highly recommend giving her a try.
    — Dec 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Khadija Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740387547
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Chicago
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    Internship
    • Illinois State Psych Inst
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khadija Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

