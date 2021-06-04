Overview

Dr. Khader Shamieh, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital.



Dr. Shamieh works at OrthoPTic Rehab Clinic of Metairie in Metairie, LA with other offices in Covington, LA, Gonzales, LA, Baton Rouge, LA, Hammond, LA and Slidell, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.