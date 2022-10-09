Dr. Khader Mustafa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mustafa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khader Mustafa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khader Mustafa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Mustafa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Promedica Physicians Rheumatology - Sylvania5700 Monroe St Unit 202, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (567) 585-0115Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
ProMedica Physicians Rheumatology715 S Taft Ave Fl 2, Fremont, OH 43420 Directions (567) 585-0115
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- ProMedica Memorial Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Paramount
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mustafa?
Very knowledgeable and thorough. No questions unanswered.
About Dr. Khader Mustafa, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1881078533
Education & Certifications
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mustafa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mustafa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mustafa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mustafa works at
Dr. Mustafa has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mustafa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mustafa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mustafa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mustafa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mustafa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.