Dr. Khader Mustafa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Mustafa works at ProMedica Physicians Rheumatology in Sylvania, OH with other offices in Fremont, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.