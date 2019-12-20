Dr. Khader Muqtadir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muqtadir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khader Muqtadir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khader Muqtadir, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Muqtadir works at
Locations
-
1
Tampa Bay Hand Center13905 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste B, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 978-9494
-
2
Adventhealth Pepin Heart Institute3100 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 978-9494
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muqtadir?
Dr. M is AWESOME & staff is too! So happy my Primary Dr referred me to see him. After seeing a DR for my Erosive Osteoarthritis in my hand and also pain issues with both of my wrist and telling me nothing will work, meds for the rest of my life, Dr M had other results for me. 1st surgery in March on my right, tendon transplant and bone spurs removed, 2nd surgery in July on my left and 3rd surgery in October to fuse my 4 fingers. I am so happy & pain free. I highly recommend Dr. M. THANK YOU
About Dr. Khader Muqtadir, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Urdu
- 1619196185
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muqtadir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muqtadir accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muqtadir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muqtadir works at
Dr. Muqtadir has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muqtadir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Muqtadir speaks Urdu.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Muqtadir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muqtadir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muqtadir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muqtadir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.