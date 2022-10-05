Overview

Dr. Khader Abounasr, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Abounasr works at The Weight Loss Surgery Center of Los Angeles in Rancho Cucamonga, CA with other offices in Claremont, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.