Dr. Khader Abounasr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khader Abounasr, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Abounasr works at
Locations
1
Harvey D. Cohen M.d. Inc.8330 Red Oak St Ste 201, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 987-2528
2
Pomona Valley Hospital Slp Ctr1601 Monte Vista Ave Ste 270, Claremont, CA 91711 Directions (909) 865-9152
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was taken over by Dr. Abounasr after the death of my Sleep Doctor and we are at the stage of getting the approval of my insurance for my medication. Dr. Abounasr and her staff patiently and efficiently work with the Centralized Pharmacy and my Health Insurance. I finally got the approval of my insurance and will receive the medication today. Thank you Dr. Abounasr, Joana, Janae and Marlene. Thank you Sheila for submitting my disability form instead of me picking it up. I was able to save money for Uber! Thank you Matthew for being nice when we did the MLST! Thank you Teresa for placing the orders for my CPAP machine and my other needs. I would like to commend Dr. Abounasr and the staff for giving excellent service every time I go to the Sleep Center or if I need something from them. They are really efficient, nice and respectful. I would say they are the best medical staff that I've seen so far. I've seen a lot.
About Dr. Khader Abounasr, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1780884015
Education & Certifications
- NY U Med Ctr
- Georgetown University
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
