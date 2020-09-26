Dr. Kfir Shamir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kfir Shamir, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kfir Shamir, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
1
Pembroke Pines600 N Hiatus Rd Ste 215, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 344-8100Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:30pm
2
Hollywood2699 Stirling Rd Ste B305, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Directions (954) 981-9180Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
3
Weston1290 Weston Rd Ste 300, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 389-2599Monday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pm
4
Florida Center for Allergy and Asthma Care1150 N 35th Ave Ste 460, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 981-9180Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Broward Health Medical Center
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Shamir is such an amazing and caring Dr. He shows great passion for what he does. I felt very comfortable and at ease. The Weston staff is just as wonderful as Dr. Shamir. His front desk including the manager Dakira are just the sweetest girls. Very pleased
- Allergy & Immunology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- Ross University
- Allergy & Immunology
