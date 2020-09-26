Overview

Dr. Kfir Shamir, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.



Dr. Shamir works at Florida Center For Allergy & Asthma Care (FCAAC) in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Weston, FL and Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.