Overview

Dr. Kezia Alberto, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Goa Med College Goa University Panaji Daman And Diu Goa India and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.



Dr. Alberto works at Nephrological Associates, P.A. (Florham Park) in Florham Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.