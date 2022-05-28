Overview

Dr. Keyvan Yousefi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Yousefi works at Shahriar Bamshad, MD in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Inglewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.