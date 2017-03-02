Dr. Keyvan Nouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keyvan Nouri, MD
Overview
Dr. Keyvan Nouri, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Locations
UHealth at The Professional Arts Center1150 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-6732Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday6:00am - 5:30pmFriday6:00am - 5:30pmSaturday6:00am - 5:30pmSunday6:00am - 5:30pm
UHealth Dermatology at South Miami7000 Sw 62nd Ave, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 243-6704
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nouri is an outstanding professional. He is an excellent diagnostician. The University of Miami is fortunate to have such a fine physician on their staff.
About Dr. Keyvan Nouri, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1083644421
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nouri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nouri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nouri has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nouri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nouri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nouri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.