Dr. Keyvan Jahanbakhsh, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
5 (38)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Keyvan Jahanbakhsh, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College Of Medicine Of Yeshiva and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Jahanbakhsh works at The Spine and Pain Institute of New York in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sheepshead Bay
    1513 Voorhies Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 427-2110
  2. 2
    Brooklyn Heights
    26 Court St Ste 309, Brooklyn, NY 11242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 427-2070
  3. 3
    200 W 13th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 667-3577

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain
Arthritis
Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 25, 2021
    Does anyone know where Dr. Jahanbakhsh is practicing? I would like to see him.
    Hate Pain — Mar 25, 2021
    About Dr. Keyvan Jahanbakhsh, MD

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin, Persian, Polish, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1184882649
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    Residency
    • Montefiore Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College Of Medicine Of Yeshiva
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keyvan Jahanbakhsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jahanbakhsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jahanbakhsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jahanbakhsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Jahanbakhsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jahanbakhsh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jahanbakhsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jahanbakhsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

