Dr. Keyvan Jahanbakhsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jahanbakhsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keyvan Jahanbakhsh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keyvan Jahanbakhsh, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College Of Medicine Of Yeshiva and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Jahanbakhsh works at
Locations
-
1
Sheepshead Bay1513 Voorhies Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 427-2110
-
2
Brooklyn Heights26 Court St Ste 309, Brooklyn, NY 11242 Directions (718) 427-2070
- 3 200 W 13th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10011 Directions (718) 667-3577
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jahanbakhsh?
Does anyone know where Dr. Jahanbakhsh is practicing? I would like to see him.
About Dr. Keyvan Jahanbakhsh, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Mandarin, Persian, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- 1184882649
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College Of Medicine Of Yeshiva
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jahanbakhsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jahanbakhsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jahanbakhsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jahanbakhsh works at
Dr. Jahanbakhsh speaks Mandarin, Persian, Polish, Russian and Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Jahanbakhsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jahanbakhsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jahanbakhsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jahanbakhsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.