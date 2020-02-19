Dr. Keyvan Ganz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keyvan Ganz, DPM
Overview
Dr. Keyvan Ganz, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and USMD Hospital at Arlington.
Dr. Ganz works at
Locations
Accent Podiatry Associates811 W Interstate 20 Ste 136, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 557-1006
Accent Podiatry Associates309 Regency Pkwy Ste 201, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 477-3611
Accent Podiatry Associates6900 Denton Hwy Ste 111, Watauga, TX 76148 Directions (817) 656-0303
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
- USMD Hospital at Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ganz easily & efficiently diagnosed my foot problem by looking at my X-rays & my feet. I was impressed with his knowledge, clear communication skills & treatment protocol. The staff is friendly & efficient and the office is clean & modern. Overall, my experience exceeded my expectations! Thank You!
About Dr. Keyvan Ganz, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1538104096
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine Foot and Ankle
- Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
- University Of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ganz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ganz has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ganz speaks Persian and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.