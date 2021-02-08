See All Neurosurgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. Keyne Johnson, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Keyne Johnson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Johnson works at Brain and Spine Institute for Children in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Downtown Office
    25 W Kaley St Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32806 (407) 255-2152
  2. 2
    1685 Lee Rd Ste 100B, Winter Park, FL 32789 (407) 255-2152

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Neurostimulation
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Neurostimulation
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Moyamoya Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Occult Spinal Dysraphism Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pediatric Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Pediatric Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 08, 2021
    One of most caring and compassionate doctors I have ever gone to. She and her staff are outstanding!!
    Gale Soderstrom — Feb 08, 2021
    About Dr. Keyne Johnson, MD

    Neurosurgery
    21 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1053577015
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Children's Hospital
    • Duke University
    • Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Neurosurgery
