Dr. Keyi Yang, MD

Neurology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Keyi Yang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in University Place, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Yang works at Mt Rainier Neurology Clinic & Diagnostic Ctr in University Place, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Trigeminal Neuralgia and Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Rainier Neurology
    7820 27th St W # B, University Place, WA 98466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo

Ratings & Reviews

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Nov 15, 2019
I found Dr. Yang to be, kind, patient, caring, professional, and informative. Dr. Yang listened to me carefully. He explained my test results, answered all of my questions. I felt he was as concerned about MY health as I was! He made me feel at ease, and reasured which was a huge relief! My experience was outstanding from the time his office picked up the phone to schedule my appointment to the end of my office visit. I would highly recommend Dr. Yang.
Jackie L. — Nov 15, 2019
About Dr. Keyi Yang, MD

  • Neurology
  • 40 years of experience
  • English, Chinese
  • Male
  • 1831177922
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Keyi Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yang works at Mt Rainier Neurology Clinic & Diagnostic Ctr in University Place, WA. View the full address on Dr. Yang’s profile.

Dr. Yang has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Trigeminal Neuralgia and Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

