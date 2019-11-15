Dr. Keyi Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keyi Yang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in University Place, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Mount Rainier Neurology7820 27th St W # B, University Place, WA 98466 Directions
I found Dr. Yang to be, kind, patient, caring, professional, and informative. Dr. Yang listened to me carefully. He explained my test results, answered all of my questions. I felt he was as concerned about MY health as I was! He made me feel at ease, and reasured which was a huge relief! My experience was outstanding from the time his office picked up the phone to schedule my appointment to the end of my office visit. I would highly recommend Dr. Yang.
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Trigeminal Neuralgia and Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yang speaks Chinese.
