Overview

Dr. Keyhan Aryah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.



Dr. Aryah works at Oregon Eye Consultants in Eugene, OR with other offices in Newport, OR and Springfield, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.