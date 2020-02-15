Dr. Keye Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keye Wong, MD
Overview
Dr. Keye Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Retina Associates Of Sarasota3920 Bee Bldg Rdg Rd Ste E, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 924-0303
Retina Associates1370 E Venice Ave Ste 104, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 412-0303
Retina Associates Of Sarasota3280 Tamiami Trl Ste 56, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 743-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was recommended to Dr Wong on an emergency basis for a torn retina at 4:00 pm Valentines Day. He performed the reparations via laser immediately after a thorough examination and explanation of the procedure, expected results and what I should expect. The entire staff stayed overtime to take care of me! I would recommend Dr. Wong and Retina Assoc of Sarasota to anyone and everyone. Thank you Dr. Wong and all involved. Class Act!!
About Dr. Keye Wong, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, French
- 1164468211
Education & Certifications
- Pacific Med Ctr
- Duke Eye Ctr
- U HI
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wong speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
