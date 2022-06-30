Dr. Keya Brown, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keya Brown, DDS
Overview
Dr. Keya Brown, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cape Coral, FL.
Locations
Complete Dental Care of South Florida819 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 799-5094
Cape Smiles Dentistry2529 Santa Barbara Blvd Ste 100, Cape Coral, FL 33914 Directions (239) 799-5095
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brown, I just can't say enough good things about her. Recently I had a cavity under a crown needless to say I was a little nervous, well never felt any pain at all she made sure I was comfortable and made me feel calm. I recommend Her She is just the Best.
About Dr. Keya Brown, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1891154258
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brown using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
