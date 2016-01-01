Dr. Yu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kewei Yu, MD
Dr. Kewei Yu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.
Neurology Specialists of Ga3790 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 250, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 907-7665Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ascension St. Vincent's Southside4201 Belfort Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 602-4450
Baptist Medical Center South - Crossbridge2105 E South Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 747-7250
Regional Rehab Associates PA1865 Veterans Park Dr Ste 101, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 254-7778Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Kewei Yu, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yu speaks Chinese.
Dr. Yu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.