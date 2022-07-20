See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Valencia, CA
Dr. Kevork Kazanjian, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevork Kazanjian, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Kazanjian works at UCLA Health Santa Clarita in Valencia, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and North Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal Fistula and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    UCLA Health Santa Clarita Digestive Diseases
    25775 McBean Pkwy Ste 214, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 255-2420
    UCLA Colon & Rectal Surgery
    200 UCLA Medical Plz # 214, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 794-7788
    UCLA Health North Hollywood Specialty Care
    4343 Lankershim Blvd # 200, North Hollywood, CA 91602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 843-9038

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Distal Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fissures Chevron Icon
Intestinal Fistula Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
MSI-H Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSI-L Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSS Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pericolic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perirectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 20, 2022
    I recently had to have colon surgery and was recommended to Dr. Kazanjian. I would definitely recommend him and his team! I am very grateful for the care and attention Dr. K and his entire team gave me during my procedure as well as before and after. The doctor was very accessible and took the time to answer all my questions. My surgery went exactly as he had described and I was only in the hospital for 2 days. I'm currently recovering at home and getting better and better each day. I'm looking forward to getting back to my normal life ASAP and for that I have Dr. Kazanjian and his team to thank!
    Mike — Jul 20, 2022
    About Dr. Kevork Kazanjian, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053591941
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Minnesota Hosp & Clinic
    Internship
    • UCLA
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevork Kazanjian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazanjian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kazanjian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kazanjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kazanjian has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal Fistula and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazanjian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazanjian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazanjian.

