Dr. Kevin Zitnay, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Zitnay, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They completed their residency with University Md
Dr. Zitnay works at
Locations
-
1
Conemaugh Neurosurgery Assoc1111 Franklin St Ste 130, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (814) 534-5724
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zitnay has done surgery on my friend with excellent results twice and he fixed me up real good. He answered my questions and gave me my options. I totally recommend him!
About Dr. Kevin Zitnay, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1952395329
Education & Certifications
- University Md
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zitnay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zitnay accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zitnay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Zitnay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zitnay.
