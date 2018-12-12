Overview

Dr. Kevin Zasada, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.



Dr. Zasada works at Sheridan Healthcare in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.