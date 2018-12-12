See All Podiatric Surgeons in Kissimmee, FL
Podiatric Surgery
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Dr. Kevin Zasada, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.

Dr. Zasada works at Sheridan Healthcare in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sheridan Healthcare
    700 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 846-2266
  2. 2
    Modern Podiatry, PA
    1151 Miranda Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 846-2266
  3. 3
    Kissimmee Office
    1205 N Central Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 343-4983

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Dec 12, 2018
    Highly recommend this professional Podiatrist Surgeon. Dr. Zasada will always treat you with respect, he is courteous and will take the time to inform/explain medical condition, options available and he will always listen to your concerns. You will always be a patient and not a number!!
    Dolores in Kissimmee, FL — Dec 12, 2018
    About Dr. Kevin Zasada, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1932499431
    Education & Certifications
Residency

    • Larkin Community Hospital
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Illinois State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Zasada, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zasada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zasada has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zasada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zasada works at Sheridan Healthcare in Kissimmee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Zasada’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zasada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zasada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zasada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zasada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

