Overview

Dr. Kevin Yeh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Yeh works at General Internal Medicine, Peabody in Peabody, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.