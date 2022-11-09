Dr. Kevin Xie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Xie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Xie, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from BINZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Xie works at
Locations
Vegas Neurology5115 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 207-0531Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthCare Partners
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013. Thank God the doctors were able to save my life, but ever since then I have had numbness in my feet. It is a feeling of numbness and pain. I went to several doctors believing it was peripheral neuropathy from the chemotherapy. Then it started affecting my hands and arms. Dr. Xie ordered an MRI and we discovered my pain is caused from degenerative disc disease. Dr. Xie was genuinely concerned and I am so grateful for a real diagnosis. He referred me to a neurosurgeon. He is kind and easy to talk to. Very grateful for his advice.
About Dr. Kevin Xie, MD
- Neurology
- English, Mandarin and Tagalog
- 1700868155
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ar College Of Med
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- BINZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
