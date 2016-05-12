Dr. Kevin Work, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Work is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Work, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Work, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chalmette, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.
Dr. Work works at
Locations
Sudeen's Pharmacy Inc1520 E Judge Perez Dr, Chalmette, LA 70043 Directions (504) 913-2488
Choices of Louisiana Inc128 WOODLAND DR, La Place, LA 70068 Directions (985) 651-3777
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Work was the best doctor I could have had ! He delivered my baby boy with no complications and my c section scar is invisible !
About Dr. Kevin Work, MD
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Work has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Work accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Work has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Work. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Work.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Work, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Work appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.