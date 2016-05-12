See All Family Doctors in Chalmette, LA
Dr. Kevin Work, MD

Family Medicine
Dr. Kevin Work, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chalmette, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.

Dr. Work works at Sudeen's Pharmacy Inc in Chalmette, LA with other offices in La Place, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sudeen's Pharmacy Inc
    1520 E Judge Perez Dr, Chalmette, LA 70043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 913-2488
    Choices of Louisiana Inc
    128 WOODLAND DR, La Place, LA 70068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 651-3777

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hypertension
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hypertension

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    May 12, 2016
    Dr. Work was the best doctor I could have had ! He delivered my baby boy with no complications and my c section scar is invisible !
    Kenner, LA — May 12, 2016
    About Dr. Kevin Work, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1750464756
    Education & Certifications

    • MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Work, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Work is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Work has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Work has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Work. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Work.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Work, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Work appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

