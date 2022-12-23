Dr. Kevin Woods, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woods is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Woods, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Woods, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Dr. Woods works at
Locations
Emory Clinic Gastroenterology, Atlanta, GA1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (770) 400-9186
Therapeutic Gastrointestinal Endoscopy / CTCA600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 400-9186Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CTCA Atlanta
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woods?
Dr. Woods is absolutely amazing. I called his office and was able to be seen within a week. The lady who scheduled my appointment (Chiquita)was very knowledgeable of the procedure and process. Great office
About Dr. Kevin Woods, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1851437065
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woods has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woods accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woods, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woods appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.