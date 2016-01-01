Dr. Kevin Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Wood, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Wood, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Wood works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
OU Physicians Plastic Surgery825 NE 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-4864
-
2
Ronald G Powell MD PC920 Stanton L Young Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-8001
-
3
Ou Prenatal Diagnostic Center At Children's1200 Childrens Ave Ste 1A, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wood?
About Dr. Kevin Wood, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1447214333
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood works at
Dr. Wood has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.