Overview

Dr. Kevin Wong, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Wong works at Brain M. Cleary, MD in Palm Springs, CA with other offices in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.