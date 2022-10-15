Dr. Kevin Wong, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Wong, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Wong, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Wong works at
Locations
Eisenhower415 S Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 568-2684
Desert Orthopedic Center151 S Sunrise Way Ste 500, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 568-2684Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Eisenhower Medical Center39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 568-2684
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- DenteMax
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After over a year of suffering with lower back pain and various attempts to relieve it, I was finally sent to Dr. Wong. Dr. Wong, Adam Wood and the staff are very professional and pleasant. They take time with you to understand your pain and go over results of your procedures. I had a bilateral ablation on L 3,4.5. I can now stand for much longer periods of time with no pain and have been told by friends that I look so much better. I highly recommend Dr. Wong's practice.
About Dr. Kevin Wong, DO
- Pain Management
- 10 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- 1457693038
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of California, San Diego
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
