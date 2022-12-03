Overview

Dr. Kevin Wolschleger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial.



Dr. Wolschleger works at SHMG Ear Nose & Throat - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Fremont, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.