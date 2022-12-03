Dr. Kevin Wolschleger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolschleger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Wolschleger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Wolschleger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial.
Locations
1
Spectrum Health Medical Group4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 315, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
2
Spectrum Health Med Group2900 Bradford St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions
3
SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Fremont230 W Oak St, Fremont, MI 49412 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent
About Dr. Kevin Wolschleger, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1790766640
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
- American University Of The Caribbean
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
