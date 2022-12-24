See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Leawood, KS
Dr. Kevin Witte, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kevin Witte, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (81)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kevin Witte, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.

Dr. Witte works at Sano Orthopedics in Leawood, KS with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Sano Orthopedics
    4940 W 137th St Ste B, Leawood, KS 66224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5536
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Sano Orthopedics
    2861 NE Independence Ave Ste 201, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5537
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee's Summit Medical Center
  • Belton Regional Medical Center
  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Saint Luke's South Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Partial Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tommy John Surgery Chevron Icon
Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 81 ratings
    Patient Ratings (81)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Witte?

    Dec 24, 2022
    My 15 yr old son started complaining of knee pain after a weight lifting injury. A previous ortho surgeon ordered an MRI. It didn't find anything even though my son's knee was swelling, catching, and buckling. That dr didn't seem concerned at all. We went to Dr. Witte for a 2nd opinion. The first visit with him my son said, "I really like that guy, and he knows his stuff!" He gave him a steroid injection which helped tremendously the first day we saw him. Dr. Witte explained he probably has plica, and that won't show up on an MRI. He also ordered an ultrasound to see what the knot was, that was popping out of his knee when he would squat. Just had surgery on his knee a few weeks ago, and we are on the road to recovery! He had plica removed and a repair to his hamstring tendon. We are forever grateful to have found Dr. Witte! He's very thorough, and has the best bedside manners! We will recommend him to anyone that may need orthopedic services!
    Ashley Tevis — Dec 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Witte, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kevin Witte, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Witte to family and friends

    Dr. Witte's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Witte

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kevin Witte, DO.

    About Dr. Kevin Witte, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760628093
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Andrews Orthopedic Sports Medicine Institute|Orthopedic Sports Medicine: The Andrews Research and Education Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St. Mary's Medical Center Orthopedic Surgery Residency|St. Mary´s Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Munson Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Witte, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Witte has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Witte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Witte has seen patients for Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    81 patients have reviewed Dr. Witte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kevin Witte, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.