Overview

Dr. Kevin Witte, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Witte works at Sano Orthopedics in Leawood, KS with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.