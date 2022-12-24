Dr. Kevin Witte, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Witte, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Witte, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Dr. Witte works at
Locations
Sano Orthopedics4940 W 137th St Ste B, Leawood, KS 66224 Directions (816) 378-5536Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Sano Orthopedics2861 NE Independence Ave Ste 201, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 378-5537Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My 15 yr old son started complaining of knee pain after a weight lifting injury. A previous ortho surgeon ordered an MRI. It didn't find anything even though my son's knee was swelling, catching, and buckling. That dr didn't seem concerned at all. We went to Dr. Witte for a 2nd opinion. The first visit with him my son said, "I really like that guy, and he knows his stuff!" He gave him a steroid injection which helped tremendously the first day we saw him. Dr. Witte explained he probably has plica, and that won't show up on an MRI. He also ordered an ultrasound to see what the knot was, that was popping out of his knee when he would squat. Just had surgery on his knee a few weeks ago, and we are on the road to recovery! He had plica removed and a repair to his hamstring tendon. We are forever grateful to have found Dr. Witte! He's very thorough, and has the best bedside manners! We will recommend him to anyone that may need orthopedic services!
About Dr. Kevin Witte, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Andrews Orthopedic Sports Medicine Institute|Orthopedic Sports Medicine: The Andrews Research and Education Institute
- St. Mary's Medical Center Orthopedic Surgery Residency|St. Mary´s Medical Center
- Munson Medical Center
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Witte has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Witte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Witte works at
Dr. Witte has seen patients for Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Witte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.