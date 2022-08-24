Dr. Kevin Winslow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winslow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Winslow, MD
Dr. Kevin Winslow, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine.
Florida Institute for Reproductive Medicine836 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 399-5620
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Winslow was instrumental in our IVF journey as my husband and I experienced second pregnancy infertility. His team approach to treatment with the other doctors allows continuous access for couples to be monitored and participate in procedures toward the ultimate goal of achieving a healthy pregnancy. Dr. Winslow is realistic, knowledgeable, and honest throughout the entire process, and the nursing staff is outstanding. They always answer the phone, return voicemails, and set your mind at ease. I cannot recommend Dr. Winslow and FIRM enough for anyone struggling with infertility.
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- E Va Med Sch
- U Fla-Jacksonville
- U Tex
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
Dr. Winslow speaks Chinese.
