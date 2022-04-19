Dr. Windsor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Windsor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Windsor, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3670 Grandview Pkwy Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 592-5077
-
2
Alabama Oncology, Birmingham, AL3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 510, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 592-5077Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Inri Medical Associates PC70 Plaza Dr, Pell City, AL 35125 Directions (205) 814-9284Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Windsor and his staff became like family in our fight with my mother's cancer. He will fight hard right with you! But most importantly he treats the patient not the disease. He won't drag you through the coals as he would say. I've seen so many other family's have this done to them. Having zero quality of life. My mom, Nancy Phillips was a true warrior! This staff loved her and did everything possible to prolong her life as much as they could. I know they morned her passing, even though we all claim her passing as a victory!
About Dr. Kevin Windsor, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1801828405
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
