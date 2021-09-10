Overview

Dr. Kevin Wilson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine|Washington University In St. Louis and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Wilson works at ENT Specialists in Draper, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Sleep Apnea and Vocal Cord Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.