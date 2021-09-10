Dr. Kevin Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Wilson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine|Washington University In St. Louis and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Select Med
- SelectCare
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wilson fit me in for an emergency appointment as I was leaving the country. He was skilled and efficient working with me. I appreciated his kindness and professionalism. The staff was super friendly, efficient and accommodating.
About Dr. Kevin Wilson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine|Washington University In St. Louis
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Sleep Apnea and Vocal Cord Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wilson speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.