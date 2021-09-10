See All Otolaryngologists in Draper, UT
Dr. Kevin Wilson, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Wilson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine|Washington University In St. Louis and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.

Dr. Wilson works at ENT Specialists in Draper, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Sleep Apnea and Vocal Cord Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ENT Specialists
    96 E Kimballs Ln Ste 309, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 647-7326
    ENT Specialists
    74 E Kimballs Ln Ste 360, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5922
    ENT Specialists - Salt Lake
    4000 S 700 E Ste 10, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5924
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Apnea
Vocal Cord Nodule
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Apnea
Vocal Cord Nodule

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Select Med
    • SelectCare
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 10, 2021
    Dr Wilson fit me in for an emergency appointment as I was leaving the country. He was skilled and efficient working with me. I appreciated his kindness and professionalism. The staff was super friendly, efficient and accommodating.
    Therese Fowler — Sep 10, 2021
    About Dr. Kevin Wilson, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1780701003
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine|Washington University In St. Louis
