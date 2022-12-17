Dr. Kevin Wiley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Wiley, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Wiley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Duncan Regional Hospital, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Southwestern Medical Center.
Locations
McBride Orthopedic Hospital Clinic9600 Broadway Ext Fl 2, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 230-9270
McBride - Edmond Clinic400 N Bryant Ave, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 230-9270
McBride - Lawton Clinic5050 SW Lee Blvd Ste 2, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (405) 230-9270
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Woodward
- Duncan Regional Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Southwestern Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to understand. He goes above and beyond in explaining what he does in surgery. And what he does is incredibly complicated. Honest, straightforward, with a needed sense of humor that puts patients at ease. So glad he is at Mcbride hospital clinic.
About Dr. Kevin Wiley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
