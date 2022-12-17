See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Kevin Wiley, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Dr. Kevin Wiley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Duncan Regional Hospital, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Southwestern Medical Center.

Dr. Wiley works at McBride Orthopedic Hospital Clinic in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Edmond, OK and Lawton, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    McBride Orthopedic Hospital Clinic
    9600 Broadway Ext Fl 2, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 230-9270
    McBride - Edmond Clinic
    400 N Bryant Ave, Edmond, OK 73034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 230-9270
    McBride - Lawton Clinic
    5050 SW Lee Blvd Ste 2, Lawton, OK 73505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 230-9270

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alliancehealth Woodward
  • Duncan Regional Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
  • Southwestern Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kevin Wiley, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912268921
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Wiley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wiley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wiley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wiley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wiley has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

