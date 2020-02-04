Dr. Kevin Wietecha, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wietecha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Wietecha, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Wietecha, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Canton, OH. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Twin City Medical Center, Union Hospital and Wooster Community Hospital.
Locations
Northeast Ohio Endocrinology4634 Hills And Dales Rd Nw, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 477-0255
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Alliance Community Hospital
- Aultman Hospital
- Aultman Orrville Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Twin City Medical Center
- Union Hospital
- Wooster Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Direct and to the point. Always takes time to answer questions and explain things.
About Dr. Kevin Wietecha, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
